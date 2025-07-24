Two dead, two others injured as Italian plane crashes on highway

A pilot and his companied died while two motorists got injured after a small ultra light aircraft crashed onto a busy highway in northern Italy’s Brescia region on Thursday.

The ill-fated aircraft, identified as a Freccia RG ultra light model, was being piloted by 75-year-old Sergio Ravaglia. He was accompanied by 60-year-old Ann Maria De Stefano.

According to initial reports, the aircraft suddenly descended from the sky and crashed onto the highway and erupted into flames.

The impact caused two vehicles on the road to catch fire, resulting in injuries to both drivers, who were quickly taken to a nearby hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that the pilot may have been attempting an emergency landing but lost control due to high speed, causing the aircraft to spiral out before crashing.

The emergency services including fire and rescue teams, responded swiftly to the scene. However, the aircraft was already completely destroyed by the time they arrived.

Italy’s National Agency for Flight Safety launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated a preliminary inquiry under charges of involuntary manslaughter.

However, the exact cause of the incident remained unknown.

The investigators are examining the wreckage to determine whether a technical malfunction or human error led to the crash.