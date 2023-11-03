Former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser has been arrested from his residence in country’s federal capital Islamabad, his brother said.

The brother of the PTI leader shared a clip, in which he mentioned that security personnel in plain clothes apprehended his brother and shifted him to an unknown location.

Initially, the reason behind the Mr Qaisar’s detention is unclear as the police or any other institution has not shared any development.

The arrest of the former speaker is another blow to deserted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, which is already facing legal battles as its top leadership including party chairman Imran Khan remains in jail.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…