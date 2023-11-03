LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Friday night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Lahore and across Punjab on Friday night and next two days.

Cold weather is likely to prevail in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 16-18 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 08 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at18 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 per cent.