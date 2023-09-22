The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday and gained 312.55 points, showing a positive change of 0.68 per cent, closing at 46,202.13 points against 45,889.58 points the previous day.

A total of 172,158,686 shares valuing Rs.5.345 billion were traded during the day as compared to 129,372,427 shares valuing Rs.3.639 billion the previous day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 195 of them recorded gains and 102 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were SEARLR2 with 25,210,712 shares at Rs 0.15 per share, Maple Leaf with 15,320,162 shares at Rs 29.78 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 7,596,267 shares at Rs.1.15 per share.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani currency continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar on the 12th consecutive session and gained record Rs1.13 in the interbank market Thursday.

Karachi forex traders said that the local currency gained Rs1.13 against the American currency and available at Rs292.75.

On Wednesday, PKR gained 0.35% in the interbank market and settled at Rs293.88 with an increase of Rs1.02.