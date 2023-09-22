Fida Hussain Lahore

The uncertainty yet prevailed about the specific date of upcoming general elections as the Pakistan People’s Party dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan announcement to hold the polls in the last week of January next year as ‘unconstitutional’ while the Pakistan Muslim League-N preferred to stay away from giving any clear stance on it.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to approach the court to get a clear date for upcoming general elections.

The reaction came after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that the upcoming general elections in the country were scheduled to take place during the final week of January 2024.

The ECP disclosed

that a preliminary list of constituencies, prepared as part of the ongoing delimitation process in accordance with the new census, would be made public on September 27.

After conducting a comprehensive review of the progress in the delimitation process on Thursday, the ECP decided that the final list of electoral constituencies would be officially released on November 30. This would follow a period of consideration of objections and suggestions pertaining to the delimitation.

The ECP said that the elections were slated to occur in the last week of January 2024, as outlined in the 54-day election schedule.

The sources privy to the development said that the PPP, however, rejected the ECP’s announcement, demanding a clear election date and schedule.

The sources said that the PPP leaders informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto about their reservations about the announcement. They said that a decision was also made to convene a meeting of the Central Executive Committee on Bilawal Bhutto’s return to the country.

The CEC, they said, would discuss future courses of action regarding the Election Commission’s announcement.

The PPP maintained that the Election Commission’s announcement was against the constitution and unacceptable.