The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 index maintained its bullish trend on Friday, soaring to an “all-time high” crossed the 53,000 barrier.

The benchmark stock index struck a record intra-day high of 53,263.07, rising 1.15 per cent from the previous close, before settling back slightly. It was the highest since May 25, 2017.

According to Arif Habib Limited, the market soared to “unprecedented all-time high levels” and surged past all the previous records, setting a “new era of financial excellence”.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, told media that the reduction in economic and political uncertainties could take the market to a new high.

“In the economic realm, a long-term and good relationship with the International Monetary Fund, economic reforms and sustainability of debt repayment are required to reduce the malaise,” he said.