Allied Bank, Servaid, Fazal Sweets among 36 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 36 illegal commercial buildings and premises that defaulted on commercialisation fees in Lahore’s different localities on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 26 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, and 10 on Canal Bank Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Allied Bank Limited, Servaid Pharmacy, Fazal Sweets, Mughal Lab Collection Centre, Risen Departmental Store, a beauty salon, grocery stores, food outlets, and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished four buildings in the Sabzazar LDA-controlled area for violation of bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing societies and LDA-controlled areas.