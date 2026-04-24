PSX plunges over 2,000 points amid geopolitical tensions and heavy selling

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under strong selling pressure on Friday as escalating geopolitical tensions triggered a broad-based decline, dragging the benchmark KSE-100 Index down by more than 2,000 points during intraday trading.

After losing nearly 2,400 points in the previous session, the market failed to recover, with the index hovering around the 167,000 level at midday, reflecting a drop of 2,011 points or 1.19%.

Investors adopted a risk-off approach amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, with fears over possible disruptions in global energy supply—particularly through the Strait of Hormuz—adding to market uncertainty.

Selling was witnessed across major sectors, including banking, fertiliser, and oil and gas exploration. Heavyweights such as HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, and UBL remained under pressure and traded in the red throughout the session.

At the close of the previous trading day, the benchmark index had already fallen sharply by 2,405.93 points or 1.40%, settling at 169,173.38. The decline reflected widespread weakness across sectors, with only 18 stocks advancing compared to 82 declining.

The market analysts noted that the index is approaching a key support zone, although sentiment remains fragile due to uncertainty on the geopolitical front.

According to market data, the major negative contributions to the index included FFC, UBL, and Meezan Bank, all of which closed lower amid continued selling pressure.

The weekly performance also remained negative, with the KSE-100 recording a 2.7% loss so far. Analysts identified the 165,000–170,000 range as an important support level, where some selective buying activity emerged towards the end of the session.

Total traded value was recorded at Rs30.8 billion (approximately $110.6 million), indicating cautious investor participation amid heightened global and regional uncertainty.