FIFA rejects proposal to replace Iran with Italy in  World Cup 2026

ZURICH – The international football governing body FIFA has dismissed suggestions of replacing Iran with Italy in the FIFA World Cup 2026, amid rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

A report by a British media outlet unveiled that the concerns had emerged over Iran’s participation in the tournament due to the ongoing diplomatic standoff. However, FIFA clarified that no such change is under consideration.

The proposal was reportedly raised by US presidential envoy Paolo Zampolli, who suggested that Italy could be included in place of Iran in light of the current situation. The idea, however, was rejected by FIFA officials.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed that Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup as scheduled.

The suggestion also drew strong criticism from Iranian authorities, with the Iranian embassy describing it as a reflection of “moral bankruptcy” by the United States.

Reports further indicate that Zampolli had discussed the proposal with US President Donald Trump, but it was not accepted. Italian officials also rejected the idea, stating that World Cup qualification is strictly based on sporting performance.

Italy, a four-time world champion, has failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive edition, despite its strong football legacy.