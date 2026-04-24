SBP returns final $1 billion to UAE, completing $3.45 billion deposit repayment

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) completed the repayment of its deposits to the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), UAE, on 23 April 2026.

The central bank returned $1 billion, following last week’s repayment of $2.45 billion. With this latest transaction, Pakistan has fully repaid the total deposits of $3.45 billion owed to the UAE fund.

SBP made the announcement in a post on X, stating: “State Bank of Pakistan repaid deposit of US$ 1 billion to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) UAE on 23April2026. Deposits of $2.45 billion were repaid last week. This completes the repayment of total deposits of $3.45 billion to UAE”.

On April 18, Pakistani government repaid $2 billion to UAE as part of $3.5 billion deposit repayment due this month. amid ongoing external financing pressures, heavy debt obligations, and reliance on financial assistance.

Islamabad made $2 billion repayment to United Arab Emirates against maturing deposits due this month, a central bank official confirmed on Saturday, as the country continues to navigate intense external financing pressures and heavy debt obligations.

The repayment is part of a larger $3.5 billion obligation to UAE scheduled to be settled by the end of April under bilateral deposit arrangements.

The development comes at a critical time when Pakistan is relying on support from allied countries and an ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program to stabilize its foreign exchange reserves.

Officials called repayment of UAE deposits as a routine, pre-agreed financial arrangement, even as local media reports have raised concerns about its potential strain on Pakistan’s external financial position.