Iranian FM discusses evolving regional situation with Pakistan’s civil, military leaders

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate telephone conversations with Pakistan’s political and military leadership to discuss the regional situation and matters related to a ceasefire.

According to an Iranian news agency, Araghchi spoke individually with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as Field Marshal Asim Munir. During the calls, the Iranian foreign minister exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and issues concerning a ceasefire.

The development comes as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to facilitate a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir, remains in contact with multiple countries, including the United States and Iran, as part of ongoing engagement on the matter.