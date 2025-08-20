Top military leadership pays tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Top military leadership and armed forces of Pakistan on Wednesday solemnly honoured the 54th martyrdom anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Nishan-e-Haider), whose supreme sacrifice epitomizes the highest traditions of courage and devotion to duty

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, paid tribute the martyred officer.

On this day in 1971, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas displayed extraordinary resolve and selflessness, embracing martyrdom to safeguard the sovereignty of Pakistan. His indomitable spirit, loyalty, and patriotism remain an enduring source of inspiration for the Armed Forces and the nation.

His historic act of valor, choosing sacrifice over surrender, continues to illuminate our national conscience as a timeless reminder of the price of freedom and the fortitude required to defend the motherland.

The armed forces of Pakistan pay glowing tribute to his everlasting legacy and reaffirm their unwavering resolve to uphold the values he so valiantly defended. Rashid Minhas’s name shall forever be enshrined in the nation’s history as a symbol of loyalty, courage, and pride.