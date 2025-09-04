Pakistan hockey players decry Rs400 daily allowance as insult

LAHORE – Pakistan’s national hockey players have expressed strong resentment over being offered a Rs400 daily allowance, terming it an insult to their services.

The players said that Rs400 is not even equal to a laborer’s daily wage and questioned how international athletes could be expected to survive on such an amount.

“This is an insult to us; how much more disrespect can we be shown?” one of the players remarked.

They added that many players are unemployed, allowances are not released on time, and now the proposed Rs400 has further disheartened them.

Some warned that if conditions do not improve, they would be forced to quit hockey despite their devotion to the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid clarified that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) suggested a Rs400 allowance, whereas PHF provides players with a $100 daily allowance.

“If players are not satisfied with $100, how can they play on Rs400?” he asked.