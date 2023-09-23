Top Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been released from his four-year-long house arrest in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This significant development follows his detention in 2019 when India revoked Kashmir’s special status, plunging the region into political turmoil.

After his release, Mirwaiz was allowed to lead Friday prayers in Srinagar, the principal city of the disputed territory.

Mirwaiz, aged 50, was visibly emotional as he addressed the congregation from the pulpit of a historic mosque in Srinagar.

His return to public life was met with tears of joy from numerous supporters who had awaited his release.

His arrest coincided with India’s decision to strip Kashmir of its statehood, separate constitution, and longstanding land and job protections.

The decision to release Mirwaiz was conveyed to him by senior police officials, who visited his residence and informed him of the authorities’ decision to end his house detention and permit him to attend Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, a significant mosque in Srinagar.

Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, after his release emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be seen as a humanitarian issue rather than just a territorial one.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.