KARACHI: The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) confirmed fuel supply to Pakistan International Airlines, the sources privy to the development said on Thursday.

The PSO restored the oil supply after the PIA cleared the Rs20 million in outstanding dues.

The oil supply was restored for important routes of the national flag carrier following the payment of the said amount on account of daily dues.

The PIA flights had earlier been cancelled following suspension of the oil supply by the PSO authorities due to pending dues.

PIA flights including Karachi to Quetta (PK 310), Karachi to Bahawalpur (PK 588), Karachi to Lahore (PK 306), Karachi to Gwadar, Karachi to Islamabad (PK 370), Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan and Karachi to Peshawar (PK 350) were cancelled owing to non-payment of dues.

Caretaker Prime Minister chaired an important meeting on Wednesday and received briefing about the national flag carriers. The PM was informed that the PIA was facing Rs400 million daily financial loss. He was also informed about many other issues related to PIA in the meeting.