Islamabad: The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar unequivocally dismissed any potential delays in the upcoming general elections.

In an interview with a private television channel, he affirmed that the elections would be announced and conducted as scheduled, emphasizing the absence of any foreseeable postponements.

Reiterating the caretaker government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, Prime Minister Kakar stressed that all legally registered political parties possess the legitimate and constitutional right to engage in election campaigning, mobilize their supporters, and seek public backing. Nonetheless, he clarified that the government should not be held responsible if someone is legally barred from participating in the political process.

Responding to allegations of the caretaker government displaying bias towards the PML-N, he dismissed such claims as common political tactics employed by parties before elections to garner public support.

In response to a question, the Prime Minister expressed his comfort in working with the military leadership, affirming that the caretaker government retains the ultimate authority in decision-making.

In a separate development, the Election Commission of Pakistan provided assurance to political parties that their suggestions for necessary amendments to the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections would be duly considered. This assurance was extended during a consultative meeting of political parties convened to deliberate on the code of conduct.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, saw representatives of political parties offering their feedback and proposals regarding the code of conduct for the general elections. The Election Commission reaffirmed its commitment to strictly enforcing the code of conduct to ensure that the elections are conducted freely, fairly, and transparently.