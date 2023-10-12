LAHORE – The Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has chalked out a plan to ensure 11-hour per day gas supply to its customers in Lahore ahead of winter season.

The gas supply schedule has been made keeping in view the comfort of residents of the Lahore region so they could get gas for essential activities during cold weather.

The sui gas will be available during breakfast hours, from 5:30 AM to 9:00 AM, and later the supply will be restored at 11:30 AM till 2:00 PM.

In the evening, it will be provided from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM so the people could carry out dinner and other activities.

The SNGPL has formed special teams to ensure the uninterrupted gas supply to customers as per the schedule.