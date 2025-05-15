PSL X: Sam billings trolls Babar Azam over slow 50  

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam on Thursday became the subject of light-hearted trolling by Lahore Qalandars’ aggressive English batter, Sam Billings, during the ongoing 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025).

In a recent Instagram story, Billings shared a humorous post highlighting the fastest and slowest half-centuries recorded in the current season of the PSL. The post compared Billings’ explosive 50 off just 19 balls to Babar’s considerably slower half-century, which came off 47 deliveries.

Billings achieved the feat in a match against Quetta Gladiators, showcasing his power-hitting abilities. In contrast, Babar’s slower innings came during a game against Islamabad United, marking an unwanted record for the seasoned Pakistani batsman in the T20 format.

The post quickly went viral, sparking laughter and reactions across social media, as fans weighed in on the contrast between the two performances.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the remaining PSL 2025 matches will resume from May 17, with the grand finale scheduled for May 25 at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

The league had earlier been postponed indefinitely due to regional security concerns following heightened tensions and threats stemming from Indian aggression. The PCB has since taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of all players and stakeholders.

As the tournament resumes, the fans are eagerly anticipating thrilling performances and high-stakes encounters in the race for the PSL 2025 title.