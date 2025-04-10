PSL X: Karachi Kings cancels first training session due to heatwave

KARACHI – Karachi Kings on Thursday cancelled the first training session ahead of Pakistan Super League due to extreme level of heatwave.

“The training session has been cancelled due to extreme level of heatwave in the city,” said an official while talking to the media.

He said that the team’s opening session was due at the National Stadium Karachi but it was called off to ensure the players’ well-being amid soaring temperatures.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings’ overseas captain David Warner arrived in Karachi and joined the squad. Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das and New Zealand’s Tim Seifert have also joined the team.

On the other hand, David Willey, Chris Jordan, and Josh Little — who arrived in Karachi last night — have joined Multan Sultans and participated in their first training session. Shai Hope and Michael Bracewell are expected to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the PSL is set to begin on April 11 (tomorrow) with the opening match to be played between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.