PSL 2026 points table today as ‘fantastic 4’ picked for playoff stage

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL 2026) round matches have concluded with the final points table showing which teams have qualified for exciting playoff stage.

Peshawar Zalmi topped the table with 17 points from 10 matches, winning eight games, losing one, and recording a net run rate of 2.324.

Islamabad United secured second place with 13 points, followed by Multan Sultans in third with 12 points.

Hyderabad Kingsmen narrowly edged out Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on net run rate to claim the fourth playoff spot, finishing with 10 points.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings also finished on 10 points, but inferior net run rates left them outside the playoff bracket.

Quetta Gladiators managed six points from 10 matches, while Rawalpindiz finished at the bottom with just two points.

4 Teams Make to Playoff Stage

The playoff stage promises thrilling encounters, beginning with top-ranked Peshawar Zalmi facing second-placed Islamabad United, while the third and fourth-placed teams, Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen, battle in the Eliminator.

PSL Final Tickets

Meanwhile, the tickets for the PSL 11 final scheduled for 3 May are set to go on sale at 4pm from Monday, 27 April at pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available at 18 designated TCS Express Centres in Lahore from Tuesday at 10am.

Fans should aim to reach the stadium by 18:30 PKT to witness the Curtain Closing Ceremony before the Final Match of the Tournament.

Fans can buy VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) tickets for PKR 6,000, while the premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will be available for PKR 4,000. First class enclosures, which comprise of Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz, are priced at PKR 2,000.

Seats in the Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq, which are categorised as General enclosures, will be available for a minimum of PKR 1,500.

The thrilling action of the HBL PSL 11 final can also be enjoyed from the VVIP enclosure (Waqar Younis) at the Iqbal End whose tickets can be bought for PKR 8,000. The tickets for Zaheer Abbas enclosure at the Jinnah End will carry a price of PKR 10,000. The PCB Gallery tickets are prized at PKR 12,000.