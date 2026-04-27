Iran allowed using Pakistani territory to import goods from third countries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has allowed Iran to import goods from third countries using its territory as Islamabad has officially notified six new transit routes to facilitate the trade.

The Ministry of Commerce has issued an order in this regard as the South Asian country is taking steps to increase its regional trade.

“This Order shall apply to the transportation of transit goods in transport units, consigned from the territory of a third country and destined to a place in the territory of Iran through the territory of Pakistan,” it said.

Pakistan has notified six following routes for transit of goods to Iran:

Gwadar-Gabd

Karachi/ Port Qasim-Lyari-Ormara-Pasni-Gabd

Karachi/ Port Qasim- Khuzdar-Dalbandin-Taftan

Gawadar-Turbat-Hoshab-Panjgur-Nagg-Besima-Khuzdar-Quetta/ Lakpass-Dalbandin-Nokundi-Taftan

Gwadar-Liari-Khuzdar-Quetta/ Lakpass-Dalbandin-Nokundi-Taftan

Karachi/ Port Qasim -Gwadar- Gabd

“The transportation of cargo under this notification shall be regulated in accordance with the provisions of the [Pakistan] Customs Act,” read the notifiiation

Earlier, Pakistan operationalised a new trade route to Central Asia via Iran. The Directorate General of Transit Trade (DGTT) announced the corridor’s activation, stating that the first shipment, carrying frozen beef, traveled by truck from Karachi to Uzbekistan, crossing the Gabd-Rimdan border between Pakistan and Iran, according to the DGTT.

“The Iran corridor will open access to Iran and Central Asian states to the Pakistani ports of Karachi and Gwadar,” the statement read.

The new route offers Pakistan an alternative to its traditional overland trade paths through Afghanistan, which have frequently been disrupted amid ongoing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.