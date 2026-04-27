Lahore roads at risk as car driving licenses being sold to unqualified persons

LAHORE – Allegations have surfaced that some officials of the Lahore Traffic Police are accepting bribes to help untrained drivers obtain car driving licenses, raising concerns about road safety.

An applicant, who requested anonymity and whose name starts with “S,” told Pakistan Observer that after failing the practical driving test in a poorly maintained vehicle, an official offered to help him secure a license for a fee of Rs 22,000, including official charges for a five-year license.

A traffic warden, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that some corrupt officials—referred to as “black sheep”—demand around Rs 15,000 from applicants seeking licenses without passing the practical test. The applicant is required to pay official fees separately.

Official Fee for Card Driving License

Authorities have announced the official fee structure for a regular car or jeep license, valid for one year: Rs 150 as a test fee, Rs 1,350 after passing the test, and Rs 480 for courier service, totaling Rs 1,830 excluding the test fee. Licenses can be issued for one to five years.

Deaths in Road Accidents in 24 Hours

Road safety experts warn that issuing licenses to untrained drivers could worsen traffic conditions. In the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 1,354 road accidents, resulting in 14 deaths and 1,596 injuries, with 733 seriously injured victims shifted to hospitals.