Hyderabad shatter Lahore hopes of reaching HBL PSL 11 Playoffs

Hyderabad Kingsmen thrashed Rawalpindiz by 108 runs at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Sunday to qualify for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Playoffs.

Setting a challenging 244-run target for victory but needing to restrict Rawalpindiz to 158 or below to qualify for the Playoffs ahead of Lahore Qalandars, the Kingsmen bowled out the opposition for 136 in 17.1 overs.

Led by player of the match Hunain Shah, Kingsmen vowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and bundled out Rawalpindiz for 136 in 17-1 overs. Hunain Shah bagged four wickets, Akif Javed three, and Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Ali one each, while Asif Afridi was run out.

Usman Khawaja was the top scorer for Rawalpindiz with an unbeaten 66 off 43 balls, hitting nine boundaries. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan contributed 26 off 16 balls and Sam Billings 23 off 12 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Batting first, Hyderabad Kingsmen batters came out all guns blazing and stormed to 244/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell was the highest scorer, who made 70 off just 37 balls, laced with eight fours and three maximums.

Usman Khan contributed a valuable 54 off 26 balls, hitting four fours and as many maximums. Kusal Perera made an unbeaten 50 off 30 balls, striking five fours and one maximum. Maaz Sadaqat made 28 off 11 balls with the help of five fours and one maximum to provide a quick start.

Hassan Khan made a quick-fire 16 off just four balls in the final over to help his side set a competitive total. Saim Ayub contributed 12 off six balls, hitting one four and a maximum. Saad Masood took two wickets and Asif Afridi, Ben Sears and Amad Butt one each, while Glenn Maxwell was run out.