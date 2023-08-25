Traders’ associations and general public on Friday initiated large-scale protests against inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes, with major demonstrations being held in the country.

People turned up in droves in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and elsewhere to let loose their indignation at the authorities for receiving inflated power bills for the last two to three months. At most places the demonstrations were led by traders who refused to pay electricity bills which, they said, were beyond their reach. They demanded that the government reduce the additional taxes.

The protest in Karachi, which was also supported by Jamaat-e-Islami, demanded a reduction in the ever-increasing electricity prices and additional taxes imposed through power bills.

Speaking on the occasion, trade leaders and representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami expressed their concerns over hake in power charges.