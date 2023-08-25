Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has decided to advocate the organisation of the general elections in 90 days.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the session of the PPP CEC to make key decisions including general elections and consultations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The political party decided to urge the organisation of general polls in November, sources told ARY News. The CEC declared the 2023 census statistics ‘suspicious’.

During the session, the former Sindh chief minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah gave a briefing to the CEC members.

The PPP leaders said that the Sindh population was undercounted in the 2023 census data which would result in major losses including the distribution of the funds.

Sources said that PPP will finalise its strategy after the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun consultations with the major political parties ahead of the general elections to finalise the electoral roadmap.