Prophetic guidance in digital communication

SOCIAL media is a highly effective and far-reaching source of acquiring knowledge.

Across the world, seekers of knowledge gain immense benefits through it. However, interaction on social media requires adherence to ethical principles, which involve setting rules for responsible behaviour, with emphasis on privacy, clarity in communication and mutual respect to prevent issues such as cyberbullying, manipulation and misinformation. Key ethical considerations also include avoiding distraction and time wastage, ensuring the appropriateness of content and fostering a culture of accountability. Implementing these ethical standards calls for a comprehensive approach to ensure that social media contributes positively, rather than detracts, from the educational mission.

The Last Prophet (PBUH) clearly taught us a divine code of ethics for interacting with people of diverse backgrounds. Under His Holy guidance, mutual respect, privacy and patience remain basic codes of interaction. He also taught that before sharing any information, its authenticity must be verified through multiple sources. This care saves us from massive troubles and embarrassment. As social media user a primary duty is to protect personal information from unauthorized access or misuse, ensuring information is collected transparently and ethically. Influencers must maintain a culture of accountability and integrity in their online interactions, preventing deception and upholding the credibility of the contents.

Social media use must adhere to principles of fairness, especially when dealing with interactions between different classes of the society, preventing biases or imbalances from influencing the environment. Encouraging mutual respect among users is vital for forming a positive ethical framework, fostering responsible interactions and open communication. Social media can be a significant source of distraction, with constant notifications leading to a loss of focus on educational activities and potentially wasting valuable time. Social media users can be targets of cyberbullying, which can cause emotional harm and undermine the well-being and authority of those involved. Social media users are frequently exposed to graphic content, misinformation and potentially harmful material, which can lead to anxiety, fear and negative mental health impacts.

There is a risk of users invading the privacy by sharing private information or engaging in harassment, driven by the anonymity and perceived distance. Online interactions can exacerbate existing power imbalances potentially influencing behavior and creating an unethical dynamic for personal gain. Develop clear, comprehensive policies for social media use to address potential risks and dilemmas, ensuring ethical scrutiny of interactions. Social media users be properly educated on ethical online conduct, digital citizenship and responsible social media use to foster a respectful and accountable online environment. The users should utilize social media’s strengths for dialogue and interaction to foster ethical discussions, share experiences and encourage reflection on complex ethical matters. Implement safeguards to protect users from exposure to harmful content and foster a healthy environment that supports their emotional well-being.

The integration of social media raises critical ethical concerns. The ethical implications of social media use be kept in mind drawing on theoretical frameworks of deontology, utilitarianism and virtue ethics. Cyberbullying, online harassment, digital access inequities and bias are matters of serious concern. The ethical integration of social media underscores a complicated relationship of benefits and challenges that necessitate thoughtful consideration and ethical decision-making. Ethical decision-making in the field of instructional technology is not just a procedural requirement but a fundamental element that ensures technologies like social media contribute positively to learn without infringing on users’ rights and well-being. As social media continues to progress, so must the strategies used to manage its application. Instructional technologists need to stay alert, adapting to new challenges and continuously striving to find a balance between innovative practices and ethical considerations. This equilibrium is crucial not only for fostering equitable and inclusive environments but also for preparing users to engage with their digital world in an ethical and responsible manner.

By understanding and applying ethical principles, we can benefit from social media in the context of learning while upholding values of dignity and respect. Internet technology enables instant sharing of information and direct communication across long distances through social networks. Among its many advantages, one is the ability to save both time and cost. While we are granted freedom in using these platforms, this freedom does not imply the absence of ethics or restrictions; there remain clear boundaries regarding what is permissible and what is not. It is essential to recognize the importance of ethics in social media use, so that every user feels comfortable, secure and protected from potential harm. Many social problems in our society stem from a lack of ethical awareness in online behavior. False information and incitement frequently circulate on social media, misleading users. Moreover, in online communication, ethical conduct is often forgotten, as abusive language commonly appears in conversations—whether intentionally or unintentionally. To foster healthier interactions, it is always better to use appropriate and polite language when communicating through social networks.

—The writer is editor, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.

([email protected])