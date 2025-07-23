PLRA new service charges announced; check Fard, mutation fee for FY2025-26

LAHORE – The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has officially revised the schedule of service charges for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The updated charges aim to improve service delivery, ensure financial sustainability, and enhance transparency in land-related services across the province.

According to Notification No. PLRA/BM/2569 issued on July 14, 2025, the changes have been implemented with immediate effect under the authority granted by the Punjab Land Records Authority Act 2017.

The charges include services such as issuance of land record copies, mutation processing, and transactions through the E-Registration portal.

PLRA Updated Service Charges

Rs3,500 for express issuance of land records (e.g., Fard, Mutation, Girdawri).

Rs800 for regular issuance of land records via HSMS.

Rs1,300 for a registered deed copy.

Rs900 (successful) and Rs. 600 (unsuccessful) for verification by banks and agencies.

Rs9,700 for express mutation service.

Rs1,900 for bank-processed mutations and Rs. 1,100 for other mutation services.

Rs6,100 for appointment of a commission through E-Registration.

Rs2,500 for property transfers in cooperative and development authorities.

Rs5,000 as one-time onboarding fee per property for approved housing societies (first 10 exempt).

Rs3,000 per transaction for HSMS services.

0.1% of land value (minimum Rs. 3,300) for sale/purchase via E-Registration.

Rs3,300 for other E-Registration services excluding land sale/purchase.

These revised charges have been approved by the Board of Revenue, Punjab, and will be applicable across all PLRA service centers in the province.