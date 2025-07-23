Minimum bank statement for Austria Schengen visa for Pakistanis in 2025

ISLAMABAD – Insufficient proof of financial means remains one of the leading reasons for the rejection of Schengen visa applications submitted by Pakistani citizens.

It is also evident from the latest statistics showing the improper bank statement a major reason of visa rejection. It is crucial for the Pakistanis to ensure they hold a valid bank statement while applying for the Schengen visa of a European country.

Austria, a European country, offers a variety of attractions for all interest, making it a popular tourist destination in the world.

Citizens of most of the countries, including Pakistan, are required to obtain Type C Schengen visa in order to travel to Austria as a tourist.

A Schengen visa only allows foreign nationals to visit Austria and the other Schengen countries for up to 90 days.

In Pakistan, the Austrian Embassy has outsourced the visa application and the return of the passports to the external service provider VFS. It means Pakistani nationals need to submit their visa applications through VFS.

Austria Visit Visa Fees in Pakistan

The Schengen visa fee for Pakistanis stand at Rs15,040 while the VFS separately charges Rs7,520 in wake of service fee from the applicants.

Bank Statement for Austria Visit Visa

One of required documents for Austria Schenge visa is a proof that the applicant has sufficient funds for his/her stay in the European country as a tourist.

Applicant is required to submit account Statements (current account, savings account, etc.) for the last 6 months (incl. bank address and phone number) along with the visa application.

There is no fixed minimum amount for daily expenses but it is recommended that a visitor should have at least 100 to 120 euros per day.

If you are planning to stay in Austria for 90 days, you may require around 9,200 to 10,800 euros. As of July 23, the exchange rate for euro in Pakistan’s open market stands at Rs334.4, means you will require around Rs3-4 million for 90-day stay in Austria as a tourist.