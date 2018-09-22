Prison reforms

GIVEN the appalling conditions of our prisons, jail reforms have become as important as the police reforms. Indeed prisons should act as restraints from normal society as punishment for crime but these should also function more so as a form of rehabilitation to help them reflect on their crime and change for the betterment of society. Recognizing the purpose of imprisonment and understand how we should handle prisoners is vital for preventing crimes and benefitting society as a whole.

It is heartening to note that Wafaqi Mohtasib has furnished before Supreme Court a set of recommendations for improvement in the life of prisoners. Indeed the foremost problem at our prisons is overcrowding due to which other issues such as hygiene, diseases etc are cropping up. Then often we heard that drugs are openly being used in prisons which indeed cannot be done without the connivance of prison staff. According to Wafaqi Mohtasib report, there are 78,160 inmates in total ninety eight jails. So, firstly it is important that more jails are constructed to provide better environment to the inmates. Most importantly, there should be separate jails for juvenile prisoners as keeping them with adult prisoners amounts to turning them into big criminals or thieves. Similarly those under trial should be kept separate from the convicted criminals. Then better medical and lavatories should be made available in the prisons and there should be proper arrangement for equipping the convicts with some sort of technical training so that once they get free, they could start afresh as responsible and productive citizens of the society. Coupled with these, the recommendations put forward by Wafaqi Mohtasib are very positive and one expects that these will not mere remain on paper as has been seen in the past. As the matter is seized with the apex court, we are confident that needful will be done to bring improvement in the overall environment of the prisons. By changing the way the prison system works with a program focused more on rehabilitation, we can reduce crime. Someone has rightly stated that darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

Share on: WhatsApp