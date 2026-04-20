President Zardari to visit China from April 25 for key leadership talks

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to undertake an official visit to China from April 25 to 30, during which he will hold important meetings with senior Chinese leadership, the official sources said on Monday.

During the visit, the president is expected to focus on discussions related to bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and defence. Both sides are likely to review ongoing collaborative projects and explore further avenues to strengthen partnership.

As part of the itinerary, President Zardari will also travel to the Chinese cities of Changsha and Sanya.

The engagements are aimed at deepening Pakistan-China relations and advancing mutual cooperation across key strategic and development sectors.

On March 31, 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar departed for China on an official visit amid ongoing Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said Dar was paying the visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This marks his second visit to Beijing this year.

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, characterized by close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international issues.