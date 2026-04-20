Pakistan, China celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year

ISLAMABAD – China and Pakistan are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, underscoring their long-standing strategic partnership and growing cooperation across multiple sectors.

Both countries, often described as all-weather strategic partners, have deepened ties through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project that has attracted investment exceeding $25 billion, created over 261,000 jobs, and significantly increased Pakistan’s energy capacity by adding more than 8,000 megawatts to the national grid.

Key projects under CPEC include major energy and infrastructure developments such as the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, Karot Hydropower Project, and the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, which has transported millions of passengers since becoming operational. The Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line has also strengthened power distribution nationwide.

In Balochistan, Gwadar Port has transformed into a strategic connectivity hub, supported by projects including Gwadar International Airport, a desalination plant, and social sector initiatives like healthcare and education facilities.

Other provinces have also seen major development, including the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Thar coal-based power projects in Sindh, and the Sukkur-Multan Motorway, improving connectivity and boosting industrial growth.

China has remained Pakistan’s largest trading partner for more than a decade, with bilateral trade continuing to grow steadily. Industrial cooperation is also expanding through investments in manufacturing and special economic zones, expected to generate thousands of additional jobs.

Cooperation between the two countries also extends to agriculture, space technology, and education. Several satellites have been launched with China’s assistance, and plans are underway to send the first Pakistani astronaut to China’s Tiangong space station.

China has also provided humanitarian assistance during natural disasters, including flood relief, and supported healthcare and education initiatives in various parts of Pakistan.

People-to-people exchanges have increased, with a large number of Pakistani students pursuing education in China and academic collaboration expanding between institutions of both countries.

Officials say the partnership is now entering a new phase, often referred to as “CPEC 2.0,” focusing on innovation, green development, and social sector progress, further strengthening bilateral ties.