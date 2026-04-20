Interior Minister Naqvi engages US, Iranian Ambassadors in push for Islamabad Talks

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held high-profile separate meetings with United States Ambassador Natalie Baker and Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam in Islamabad’s heavily secured Diplomatic Enclave.

The meetings come at a critical moment as preparations intensify for the second round of the Iran–United States talks being hosted in Islamabad, as all eyes are on this region for its potential impact on escalating geopolitical tensions.

During his meeting with US Ambassador Natalie Baker at the US Embassy, Minister Mohsin Naqvi provided a detailed briefing on the extraordinary security arrangements put in place for the visiting delegations. He emphasized that Pakistan has deployed special and comprehensive security protocols to ensure the safety of all “distinguished guests” attending the high-stakes diplomatic engagement.

In a statement that underscored Islamabad’s cautious optimism, Naqvi said: “We are praying for the success of the second round of Islamabad talks.”

US ambassador praised Pakistan’s sincere and constructive role in attempting to reduce rising tensions in the region, acknowledging Islamabad’s facilitation efforts in hosting such sensitive negotiations.

In a similar development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, where both sides reviewed in detail the arrangements for the upcoming second phase of the Islamabad talks. Discussions focused heavily on coordination, logistics, and diplomatic facilitation for the participating delegations.

Ministry of Interior stated that both sides stressed the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to regional tensions through diplomatic engagement and negotiation channels, highlighting the importance of dialogue over confrontation. Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s official position, stating that Islamabad fully supports resolving the Iran–US dispute through dialogue and peaceful negotiation, positioning Pakistan as a key facilitator in the process.

He further assured the Iranian envoy that preparations for the second round of talks have been fully completed, adding that foolproof and multilayered security arrangements have been finalized for all foreign delegations arriving in the capital.

Iranian ambassador, in turn, commended Pakistan’s positive and constructive diplomatic role, appreciating its efforts to ease tensions and provide a neutral platform for dialogue between the two rival states.