Trump asks FIFA to include Pakistan in World Cup 2026

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had asked the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to review the possibility of including Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026, claiming he had also discussed the matter with the body’s president.

In a post shared on his Truth Social account, Trump stated that he had conveyed his intention to “repay” Pakistan’s military leadership and prime minister for what he described as their contributions to the United States and the wider world.

He further wrote that he had spoken directly with FIFA’s president about either allowing Pakistan’s national football team to participate in the tournament or, alternatively, “making space by adjusting the inclusion of a NATO team.” No further clarification was provided regarding the remarks.

FIFA has not yet issued any official response to the statement.

The Pakistan national football team, governed by the Pakistan Football Federation, represents the country in international competitions under FIFA-sanctioned events. Pakistan joined FIFA in 1948 and became a member of the Asian Football Confederation in 1954.

The team made its international debut in 1950 but has never managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals. Outside South Asia, Pakistan has also struggled to make appearances in major global tournaments, with its most notable achievements including early regional successes and gold medals at the South Asian Games in 1989 and 1991.

Football in Pakistan saw modest progress in its early decades but has since faced persistent challenges, including administrative issues, limited infrastructure, and low investment. The sport remains overshadowed by cricket, which dominates the country’s sporting culture.