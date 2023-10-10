President DrArifAlvi has stressed the need of holding of regular meetings of senates of universities for timely decision making besides directing immediate filling of vacant posts of senate members in different universities.

Chaired by the President, the 6th meeting of the Senate of the COMSATS University Islamabad, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday was attended by executive director COMSATS, secretaries of ministries of IT and federal education and senate members.

DrArifAlvi further stated that the universities should also commence timely process for recruitment on teaching and administrative vacancies, besides establishing new departments while keeping in view needs of the market.

Prior to starting of teaching in new departments, an inquisitive analysis of the requirements of the markets should be made, he opined, adding that universities should impart education and skills to their students in conformity with the needs of the market.

President Alvi reiterated that while comparing with other countries of the region, the number of students seeking admissions in universities in Pakistan was very low and emphasized upon the universities to utilize online education system for increasing numbers of qualified graduates.

He also advised that universities should explore new avenues for generating their financial resources whereas for the research grants, they should seek assistance from professionals. During the meeting, the financial, administration, educational and employees’ issues of COMSATS were discussed.