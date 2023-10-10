Rawalpindi administration had registered around 3,779 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Monday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 588 premises, issued tickets to 1,069, and a fine of Rs 65,98,000 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.