Zubair Qureshi

COMSATS University Islamabad held its 26th and 27th Convocation Ceremonies at Jinnah Convention Centre, Twenty-four hundred and sixty-five students received graduate and post-graduate degrees in these ceremonies.

The ceremonies also witnessed award of 35 Gold Medals, 25 Silver Medals and 20 Bronze Medals to Top graduates who qualified their degrees with distinction in respective programs.

Graduates were awarded degrees of Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the disciplines of Bioinformatics, Physics, Economics, Biosciences, Business Administration, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical/Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics, Mathematics, Architecture, Design and Psychology.

The first session of the Convocation Ceremony was presided by the university Chancellor, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. While addressing the gathering Dr. Alvi appreciated the efforts of the students to graduate from a prestigious institution dedicated towards building excellence. He urged the university to provide the best available opportunities for learning and personal development along with a caring and supportive environment.

He said that the future of Pakistan was tied to the professional and moral upbringing of the nation’s youth. Dr. Alvi conferred medals upon distinction holders of the university and distributed degrees among selected PhD graduates. Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar while addressing the convocation said that life-long learning skills imbibed in our students will transform any place they choose to start their life journey, be it academia or professional workplace. He said it was very important that graduates commit themselves to excellence and creative thinking and solving local challenges. Dr. Qamar stressed that students familiarize themselves with emerging technologies and integrate knowledge gained during their degree program with current trends of the industry.

In-charge Islamabad Campus Professor Dr. Sohail Asghar while presenting the Campus Report said that the curriculum at CUI is crafted to align with the industrial demands. He said that the focus of the Islamabad campus is on continuous professional development of its faculty comprising over 363 PhDs. He said that COMSIANs are ready to fit well into the industry and indulge in entrepreneurial roles by focusing on emerging areas.

He said that the Islamabad Campus recognizes the importance of a healthy mind towards a prosperous society and encourages students’ participation in leadership development, co-curricular programs and mental health awareness. Dr. Asghar said that after the ceremony the Graduates have become an ever more important part of the COMSATS’ Alumni fraternity. COMSATS University Islamabad is providing initiatives that support graduates to start their own businesses, he said. Speakers paid rich tribute to parents of students receiving degrees and medals.

The second session of the convocation was presided over by the COMSATS University’s Founder Rector, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi. He said that developed countries of the world focus on Industry, Innovation, Technology and stand to promote Higher Education to achieve prosperity. CUI from its founding is committed to the cause of furthering the highest quality of education among talented youths of Pakistan.