The success of Electronic Invoice Monitoring System has led the Punjab Revenue Authority to consider implementing it on other sectors.

The generic system for all services was initiated in 2020 enabling not only the Authority to verify sales invoices but allowing customers to verify the paid sales tax in realtime, satisfying the customer, business and the Authority.

At present the system is installed on restaurants, beauty salons, hotels and courier services but now the Authority intend to spread it to other sectors.

The success is due to the easy installation process allowing it to integrate with any POS system, minimal human interference in sales tax calculation, realtime sales tax verification, automated sales tax calculation and curbing tax evasion.

This is major step towards documentation of the economy. Since its inception in 2020 over 3,000 service provider businesses have been registered with a total collection of Rs. 13,100 million recorded in FY 2023 from Rs.3,360 million in FY 2020. Penalties and sealing of premises is also planned for businesses not integrating with eIMS.

