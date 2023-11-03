IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar listened the problems of citizens and police employees in an open court held at the Central Police Office. Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders for immediate relief on the requests of the citizens.

Applications related to welfare, postings and discipline matters should be resolved within the timeline as per SOPs. IG Punjab Lahore 02nd November 2023: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab listened to the problems of citizens and police employees from other districts including Lahore and issued orders for immediate relief on the requests of the citizens. IG Punjab said that according to merit, all possible relief should be provided to the affected citizens without delay. IG Punjab said that DPOs should solve the problems of citizens under their supervision and any delay or negligence in this regard will be intolerable.

IG Punjab also heard the problems of the officials posted in various districts and their families. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to solve the problems with immediate action on the requests of the police employees and said that the requests related to welfare, posting and discipline should be solved within the timeline as per Pease.

IG Punjab further said that an open court is being held in the Central Police Office on a daily basis to solve the problems of the citizens. Citizens can also send their complaints via telephone call on 1787 as the complaint center has been kept active seven days a week for the convenience of the citizens.