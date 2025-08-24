Power restored in majority of KP’s flood-hit areas

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the electricity has mostly been restored in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Giving the latest updates about rescue and relief efforts in his televised message on Saturday, he said that out that of sixty feeders, fifty-two have been restored in Swat, Shangla, Buner and Swabi. He said that the remaining eight feeders will soon be restored.

The Information Minister said that no national highway is blocked at the moment while the federal government is now helping KP government in restoring the provincial roads.

Attaullah Tarar said that National Disaster Management Authority, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been playing its role in rescue and relief efforts with the coordination and cooperation of provincial govts and PDMAs. He said Pakistan Army also moved its units in the flood affected areas for the rescue and relief efforts. He said this is a national response to the flood situation.

As regards the landsliding in Gupis Tehsil of Gilgit Baltistan, the Information Minister said that the people there have been rescued and shifted to safe locations.