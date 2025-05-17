Portuguese classic guitarist Pedro Jóia arrives on May 23

Acclaimed Portuguese classic guitarist and composer, Pedro Jóia, is visiting Pakistan on Friday (May 23) at the invitation of the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad, supported by the Camões-Institute for Cooperation and Language I.P., and Emirates Airlines.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy Portuguese embassy, Mr Pedro Jóia will stay and perform in Pakistan’s different cities till May 28.

He will also participate in the 2025 International Jazz Festival, with shows in Islamabad, Silk Road Culture Centre on May 23rd and in Lahore, Alhamra Art Center, on May 25th.

Both in Lahore and Islamabad the Portuguese classical guitarist and composer will

participate in special recitals and jam-packed sessions, masterclasses and interactions with the media.

The news of Pedro Jóia’s maiden visit to Pakistan has made the residents of the twin cities, particularly the youth almost crazy and they have said it is going to be the most memorable day of their life to see Pedro Jóia perform in Pakistan for the first time.

Pedro Jóia presents a very solid and acclaimed artistic itinerary.

As a soloist, he has performed with several orchestras and chamber groups from Portugal, Venezuela, Italy and China.