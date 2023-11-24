People were left shocked when an adult video clip was played on the TV screen for some time in the waiting area.

In a shock to many people, the X-rated footage was in full view of a large part of the Gerry’s Visa Centre.

People at the Visa Centre faced an uncomfortable scenario when the objectionable clip was played on the display screen.

The indecent clip continued for some time and was stopped after it created anger among the people standing in the hall.

The incident was however filmed by people at the visa centre on their mobile phones who later shared these clips on social media.

The UK visa office in Karachi, operated by Gerry's, accidentally displays an inappropriate video on the large screen. pic.twitter.com/ExGNjcMht0 — Ahmer Khan 🇵🇰 ✪ (@StellarTweeting) November 23, 2023

Notice: The clip contains visuals inappropriate for underage people

After the commotion in the waiting area, the staffers switched off television.

The incident caused outrage, forcing IPH officials to report it to Federal Investigators. A complaint has been registered with FIA’s cyber wing while proceedings are underway.