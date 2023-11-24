LAHORE – After witnessing back-to-back gains, gold rates in Pakistan moved down amid a downward trend in the global market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the rate of yellow metal stands at Rs215,700 per tola after a marginal drop of Rs150 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs184,928 following a drop of Rs130.

Earlier this week, bullion prices saw the fusion of positive and negative trajectories.

Globally, gold rates in the international market stand at $2,013 per ounce, with a drop of $3.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

On Friday, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.