LAHORE – Provincial metropolis continued to lead the list of worst polluted cities not only in Pakistan but also across the globe.

On Friday morning (9 am), Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore reached hazardous level of 515, leaving behind all highly polluted cities around the world.

Second and third positions were grabbed by India’s Delhi and Kolkata.

The situation, however, improved slightly in Lahore at noon as the pollution decreased from hazardous to unhealthy category with AQI at 278.

In the afternoon (4:58 pm), New Delhi overtook Lahore to become the most polluted city in the world with AQI 354.

Lahore ranked second with AQI 198 followed by Karachi and China’s Chengdu with AQI 181.

Highly polluted atmosphere in Lahore is causing skin diseases, eye sore and breathing problems especially among people going outdoors in congested localities.

Doctors have advised taking necessary measures while going outdoors to avoid smog related complications.

“Avoid going outdoors. If unavoidable, wear glasses and masks. Wash face and hands after returning back home. Extra care should be given to elderly people and children”, said Dr Abdul Rauf, a family physician running clinic in Usman Gunj, a congested locality in Northern Lahore.