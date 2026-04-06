Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Monday, April 6, 2026

After a brief relief during the weekend following the rains, pollen count has started rising again across Islamabad’s various sectors, posing health hazards for citizens with allergies.

During the wet and windy conditions, the pollen count decreased considerably and reached moderate to low levels. Now, it has started rising again. But relief is in sight again as more rains are predicted in the coming days.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded as 761 per cubic meter of air on Monday.

The total pollen count in the E-8 sector was 271, and in the G-6 sector, 309. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 220.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 690 (high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 14 (moderate), Grasses 15 (moderate), Alternaria 41 (low), Pines 12 (low), Eucalyptus (zero), Acacia (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Experts have advised adopting necessary precautionary measures, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, asthma patients and individuals with allergies to different pollen types.