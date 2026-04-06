Sohail Ashraf appointed new CDA chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Lieutenant (retd) Sohail Ashraf, a seasoned Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board.

The appointment has been made under Section 6 (2) of the CDA Ordinance, with immediate effect and until further order.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.

What the Notification States

“The Federal Government has been pleased to approve appointment of Lt (Retd) Soahil Ashra (PAS/BS-20), Chief Commissioner, ICT/Ex-officio Member of the CDA Board, as Chairman of the CDA Board under Section 6 (2) of the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Last week, Ashraf replaced uhammad Ali Randhawa as chief commissioner of Islamabad under Interior and Narcotics Control Division.

Ashraf previously served as Secretary Communications and Works in the Punjab government and has held key positions as Deputy Commissioner in Faisalabad and Mandi Bahauddin.

This appointment marks a critical restructuring in the federal capital’s administration, with the chief commissioner and CDA chairman playing a central role in guiding the city’s governance and development strategy.