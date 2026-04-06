Where to watch Pindiz vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 match live

LAHORE – Multan Sultans will take on Rawalpindi Pindiz in 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (6 April 2026).

The match will start at 7:00 pm as the toss will be held at 6:30 pm.

HBL PSL 11 Latest Standings of Sultans, Pindiz

Multan Sultans stand at the top of the points table with six points as they won three out of four matches they have played so far.

However, Pindiz stand at seventh place as they suffered defeat in all of their three matches.

PSL Matches Live Broadcast in Pakistan

Millions of fans in Pakistan will be able to catch the thrilling HBL PSL 11 action on Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super and Ten Sports on their televisions.

PSL Live Score Today

The live score of HBL PSL 11 matches will be available on various websites including the official site of the Pakistan Super League: https://psl-t20.com/.

Cricket fans can also get the live score of the PSL matches by visiting the leading cricket portal https://www.espncricinfo.com/.

PSL Match Live Streaming in Pakistan

The live streaming of PSL 2026 matches will be available at three following platforms in Pakistan:

Tapmad (https://www.tapmad.com/)

Tamasha (https://tamashaweb.com/)

Myco (https://myco.io/)

Mobile phones users can follow can visit the platforms to watch the PSL matches live in Pakistan.

Where to Watch HBL PSL 11 Across the Globe

The HBL PSL 11 action will be broadcast live for the first time on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

T Sports and Tapmad will live stream the tournament in Bangladesh.

Cricbuzz, Switch TV, Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE and STARZPLAY will offer services in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Fans in Sri Lanka will be able to catch the live action on Tapmad and Dialog TV. Tapmad and VIU Hub will also be streaming the HBL PSL action live in Sri Lanka.

Fans in Nepal will be able to watch HBL PSL 11 matches live on Tapmad.

ARY Digital (Sky 748 and Glass 724) and ARY Plus will broadcast and live-stream the HBL PSL 11 in the United Kingdom.

Fans from United States of America and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz to watch the HBL PSL matches. Tapmad will also live-stream the action in Rest of the World.