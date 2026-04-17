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Dar’s Blitz at Antalya Diplomacy Forum puts Pakistan at Heart of Middle East Mediation

By Web Desk Lahore|Apr 17, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
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ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held series of crucial behind-the-scenes meetings with top global leaders, positioning Pakistan at the heart of urgent international peace efforts.

Dar engaged with foreign ministers from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bangladesh, Algeria, Austria, Northern Cyprus, and Singapore, turning the sidelines of the forum into a hub of intense diplomatic activity.

During a key meeting with Austria’s foreign minister, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Dar highlighted the growing momentum in Pakistan–Austria ties and reaffirmed Islamabad’s push for deeper cooperation. In a significant acknowledgment, Austria praised Pakistan’s behind-the-scenes role in facilitating sensitive US-Iran negotiations. Both sides stressed that sustained engagement remains critical to preventing further instability.

In talks with Algeria’s foreign minister, Ahmed Attaf, Dar received strong recognition for Pakistan’s efforts in helping secure an initial ceasefire in a volatile region. The discussion centered on expanding bilateral relations while pushing forward diplomacy as the only viable path to lasting peace.

A meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign minister, Elmedin Konaković, struck a more emotional chord, as both leaders reaffirmed their countries’ deep-rooted ties forged during times of crisis. They also exchanged views on rapidly evolving regional developments.

Dar’s engagement with Bangladesh’s foreign minister, Khalilur Rahman, focused on revitalizing bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on Pakistan’s growing role as a facilitator of dialogue in tense geopolitical situations.

Earlier, in discussions with Northern Cyprus’s foreign minister, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, both sides pledged to strengthen cooperation, especially in education and improving the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora — a move seen as strengthening people-to-people ties.

Meanwhile, Dar’s meeting with Singapore’s minister of state, Gan Siow Huang, marked 60 years of Pakistan–Singapore relations. Both countries vowed to expand cooperation across sectors, while Singapore voiced strong support for Pakistan’s diplomatic push to resolve regional conflicts peacefully.

As these rapid-fire engagements unfolded, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was simultaneously conducting a high-profile regional tour. After meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, he traveled to Doha for critical talks with Qatar’s leadership, before heading to Türkiye to meet President Erdogan and attend the same forum.

These back-to-back diplomatic moves come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, where conflict involving Iran, the United States, and regional powers has pushed the region to the brink. Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, have faced Iranian strikes targeting US and Israeli-linked sites, escalating fears of a broader war.

Pakistan has stepped forward as an unexpected but pivotal mediator, helping broker a fragile ceasefire and initiating the first round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad. The country’s growing diplomatic role is now drawing global attention as it pushes for dialogue over confrontation in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

Wang Yi felicitates Dar over peace efforts

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