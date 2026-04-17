Quetta Gladiators thrash Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL 11 match

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by six wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a below-par 135-run target for victory, Quetta Gladiators crossed the finish line with six wickets and 22 balls remaining.

Rilee Rossouw was the top scorer for Gladiators, who made an unbeaten 60 off 49 balls, striking five fours and two maximums. Hassan Nawaz contributed 49 off 32 balls, laced with six fours and two maximums.

Bevon Jacobs made 14 off six balls, hitting two maximums. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Sikandar Raza picked up one wicket each, while Saud Shakeel was run out.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 134 in 19.5 overs. Haseebullah Khan was the highest scorer with 33 off 37 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Usama Mir made 22 off just seven balls, Fakhar Zaman 20 off 11 balls, Abdullah Shafique 17 off 22 balls, and Sikandar Raza 15 off 17 balls, while Daniel Sams contributed 12 off eight balls.

Player of the match Usman Tariq and Jahandad Khan bagged three wickets each, Alzarri Joseph two and Saqib Khan one, while Haseebullah Khan was run out.