OGRA promotes officers to ensure oil, gas and LPG seamless supply

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday carried out promotions and appointments of officers and staff to strengthen its professional capabilities and field enforcement.

This enhancement aims to ensure the seamless supply and distribution of oil, gas, and LPG to consumers and the public, as well as the effective implementation of official price lists and safety measures for public convenience.

The promoted officers include representatives from the technical, legal, finance, IT, and general cadres. OGRA officers, including Jahanzaib Anwar, Aziz Ullah Kakar, Hammad Pirzada, Haseeb Akhtar, and Salman Ahmad, have been appointed as Regional Heads in Peshawar, Multan, Lahore, Sukkur, and Quetta, respectively.

Furthermore, experienced and senior OGRA officers have been designated as Regional Heads in Karachi, Lahore, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

OGRA remains dedicated to enhancing coordination with provincial and district administrations nationwide, ensuring the effective enforcement of safety measures through mutual cooperation. Committed to public safety, OGRA will continue implementing positive initiatives and making impactful decisions in the future.