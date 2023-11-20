Amid the ongoing war of words between the PPP and the PML-N, more political personalities on Sunday announced their decision to join the ranks of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party.

The latest addition to the PML-N’s ranks came from Dadu and Nawabshah districts as the elders from the locally-influential families met Bashir Memon, the newly-appointed provincial president of the party.

Ghulam Rasool Unar, who previously associated with the PTI and was elected as the Sindh Assembly member from the Sakrand area of Nawabshah, joined the PML-N, as Memon said Unar would play an important role in the district’s politics.

Unar said he had made the decision because of having complete trust in the leadership of Nawaz and Memon, with a promise that he would give tough time to the PPP.

From the Johi tehsil of Dadu, it is the Leghari family which announced their decision after Raees Khan Gaji Leghari and Raees Ahmed Khan Leghari held a meeting with Memon.

Mir Amanullah Talpur, Raees Shakeel Jalbani, Raees Shahjahan Leghari and Ajab Ali Leghari were also present on the occasion.

Earlier this week, Karim Bux Gabol, a former MPA elected on a PTI ticket from Karachi East, had also joined the PML-N as Memon is trying his best to attract more and more influential politicians towards the party.

The main, if not the only, reason behind the mercurial rise of Memon in the PML-N is his strong conviction that the party should go for closer electoral understanding with other parties to enable it enter the provincial politics an effective fashion.